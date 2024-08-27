Princess Märtha Louise marries her shaman

Norwegian media rage

The number four in line to the throne gets married, her partner joins the royal family - and the local newspapers and TV stations are more or less left out? The Norwegian media are up in arms. The newspaper "Verdens Gang", for example, blasted the princess for allowing herself to be paid for her own wedding. The "Dagbladet" headlined: "Royal house for sale!" The court itself has at least expressed reservations about being photographed exclusively by "Hello!". The royal family, who will be staying on their own royal ship during the wedding celebrations, also wants nothing to do with filming Netflix, to which the couple are also said to have sold rights.