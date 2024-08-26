Strands in her hair
Salma Hayek proudly shows off her strands of white hair!
Salma Hayek delights her fans with her natural beauty in a bright yellow bikini. And she shows: I have white streaks in my hair.
The 57-year-old actress Salma Hayek shows once again that true beauty is timeless. On her latest Instagram post, she shines in a bright yellow bikini and proves with her open and confident attitude that age is just a number. She wrote in a humorous tone: "Yellow bikini + white hair = perfect combination." Yellow bikini and white hair - the perfect combination.
In the photo, the Oscar-nominated actress poses relaxed on a luxurious yacht, surrounded by deep blue sea and bright sunshine.
Powerful message
But it's not just the breathtaking backdrop or her top figure that attracts the attention of her fans - it's above all the way she proudly shows off her natural beauty and the white-grey strands in her dark hair.
At a time when the pressure to stay young is omnipresent, especially in the film industry, Salma Hayek is sending a powerful message: it's okay to embrace ageing and be comfortable in your skin, no matter what age. Her more than 25 million followers on Instagram reacted enthusiastically to the post. She is simply "stunning".
Salma Hayek is known for repeatedly advocating body positivity and the acceptance of natural ageing. With this photo, she sets another example and inspires women around the world to celebrate their own beauty regardless of social norms.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.