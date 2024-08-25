Rookie wins only medal at home World Cup

Three days of skydiving action in Thalgau are over, the home World Cup of HSV Red Bull Salzburg is over again. Perfect weather, a great atmosphere and the best skydivers in the world made for a successful competition. What was missing from Salzburg's point of view, however, were the medals. Only Michael Urban was able to celebrate a precious metal. The Innsbruck native, who competes for Salzburg, defended his victory in last year's junior competition. With a total distance of just 12 centimetres (the athletes have to hit the target the size of a ten-cent coin after jumping from a height of 1000 meters), the 22-year-old was unbeatable: "I was very nervous before the competition because it was about defending my title, and of course I really wanted to do it."