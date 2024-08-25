0:3 home defeat
Altach on the losing end against serial champions
"We had actually thought after the last two seasons that we would have come closer to St. Pölten. But that's probably not the case after all," said Altach coach Bernhard Summer after his team's 3-0 home defeat against the serial champions from Lower Austria. "Our opponents were the better team in every respect this time."
Seen in this light, the Rheindörflerinnen were even well served with the result. The serial champions had already recorded ten shots by the break - six of them on goal from Zoe Steenhuis, who stood in for the injured Sarah-Lisa Dübel, shone with numerous saves and was only beaten by Sophie Hillebrand (29).
Altach's half-time tally: zero shots. A picture that hardly changed after the break and so St. Pölten scored goals from Andrea Gilbo (63rd) and Rita Schumacher (92nd) to secure an unchallenged victory in the cold rain in Altach.
Now a win is needed in the derby
"They were even stronger than we had expected," admitted Summer, who was not entirely unhappy with his team, but felt that one or two of the players lacked the necessary mentality. "Some simply don't push themselves to their limits enough. You have to fight in this league."
Summer wants to see that next weekend, when the Ländle derby at SPG Lustenau/Dornbirn is scheduled for Saturday. "We're on three points after two games. After the next game, however, it should be six points. That means: We absolutely want to win the derby." No easy task, especially as the opponents are still unbeaten after two rounds and have not conceded a goal. "They are an opponent to be taken very seriously and we certainly won't underestimate them," said Summer, whose team won both matches against their local rivals in the previous season (3:1 away, 2:1 at home), but both times had to come from behind.
