Altach on the losing end against serial champions

Summer wants to see that next weekend, when the Ländle derby at SPG Lustenau/Dornbirn is scheduled for Saturday. "We're on three points after two games. After the next game, however, it should be six points. That means: We absolutely want to win the derby." No easy task, especially as the opponents are still unbeaten after two rounds and have not conceded a goal. "They are an opponent to be taken very seriously and we certainly won't underestimate them," said Summer, whose team won both matches against their local rivals in the previous season (3:1 away, 2:1 at home), but both times had to come from behind.