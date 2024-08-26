Vorteilswelt
It could hardly be more bizarre

“Troublemaker” came to Hallstatt to demonstrate

Nachrichten
26.08.2024 06:00

A well-known Steyr resident and three supporters blocked one of the two tunnel tubes in Hallstatt for two hours and made bizarre demands. The mayor is angry with the district administration for allowing this to happen.

It sounds like a joke, but it's true. After the local citizens' list demonstrated against the excessive tourism in Hallstatt on Saturday, a well-known troublemaker from Steyr also stood in front of one of the two tunnel tubes on Sunday - a demonstration tourist! The obscure contemporary had come to the Inner Salzkammergut especially for his protest action.

Blockade lasted for two hours
While the citizens' list was content with a quarter-hour blockade, the man from Steyr and three supporters were on the road from 11 am to 1 pm. Once again, traffic to the tourist community had to be routed alternately through the second tunnel tube.

I don't understand the authorities who allow this. We only have this one road as a connection.

Bürgermeister Alexander Scheutz (SPÖ)

What did the "prophet" want?
But what did the strange "prophet" actually want to achieve with his action? On a plaque, for example, he demanded "Your signature for the preservation of the Waidhofen an der Ybbs maternity ward". This was also how he had registered his demonstration with the authorities, namely on the grounds that he wanted to campaign for the preservation of the maternity ward, as there are a disproportionately high number of women in the south-western part of the country who are able and willing to give birth. The fact that this was Lower Austria did not matter to this strange contemporary. Styria was also important to him: the HTL teacher also demonstrated for the reintroduction of the "BA" license plate in Bad Aussee. The man is known to the authorities; in 2020, he blocked the justice parking lot in Steyr several times with a tractor.

"It's not okay"
The mayor of Hallstatt, Alexander Scheutz, says: "Something like this is not okay. The man from Steyr allegedly demonstrated for two hours because he heard that the citizens' list had only been granted a quarter of an hour by the district administration. Fortunately, the police did a great job of regulating the traffic."

Krone-Kommentar
Hoffentlich sind die Computer klüger

"If only the confusion was less confusing," wrote the duo Attwenger a few years ago in a song that is slowly becoming the secret national anthem.

(Bild: Krone KREATIV, Alexander Schwarzl, Markus Wenzel)
(Bild: Krone KREATIV, Alexander Schwarzl, Markus Wenzel)

You can't make up the fact that tourists come to Hallstatt to demonstrate after a demonstration against tourists. This is real satire in real time. Because the fear of artificial intelligence is a big issue at the moment - well, I'm more afraid of what's going on in the brains of some people. A system reboot is urgently needed due to capacity overload ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Gantner
Christoph Gantner
Folgen Sie uns auf