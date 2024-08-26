“Troublemaker” came to Hallstatt to demonstrate

What did the "prophet" want?

But what did the strange "prophet" actually want to achieve with his action? On a plaque, for example, he demanded "Your signature for the preservation of the Waidhofen an der Ybbs maternity ward". This was also how he had registered his demonstration with the authorities, namely on the grounds that he wanted to campaign for the preservation of the maternity ward, as there are a disproportionately high number of women in the south-western part of the country who are able and willing to give birth. The fact that this was Lower Austria did not matter to this strange contemporary. Styria was also important to him: the HTL teacher also demonstrated for the reintroduction of the "BA" license plate in Bad Aussee. The man is known to the authorities; in 2020, he blocked the justice parking lot in Steyr several times with a tractor.