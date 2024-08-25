Neustift Kirtag
City festival and violence: FPÖ politician defends himself
After allegations of rape, the next incident at the popular town festival in Neustift: a prominent wine tavern owner and blue district councillor is facing assault charges.
The Neustift Kirtag is once again overshadowed by allegations of violence. A well-known tavern owner and FPÖ district politician are at the center of it all. It's a case of mutual accusations, with testimony against testimony - the presumption of innocence applies to everyone involved.
On Friday evening, a group of eight people, consisting of four women and men aged between 22 and 29, were partying at the town festival. Closing time was already approaching. At around 11.20 p.m., Sophia S. (name changed) had a craving for a foam cup, allegedly left the pub and went to the stall via the outside stone steps. "When I came back, the landlord refused me access", reports the 22-year-old.
A heated argument ensued, during which the woman was pushed down the stairs.
Sophia S. Kirtagsbesucherin
She couldn't get past the waiter either. Another friend went outside to smoke and was also unable to get to the table where his rucksack was. Now the other members came to the door and the argument escalated. The landlord and FPÖ district politician intervened. He is said to have pushed a 25-year-old woman down the stairs. Sophia's boyfriend was put in a headlock. The young woman suffered injuries to her knee and arm and had to be treated at the general hospital.
The police were on the scene immediately
When asked by Krone, the blue city politician saw the situation completely differently and defended himself: "The group weren't my guests at all, but wanted to go into my bar, even though I was already closed at 11 pm. Then the heavily intoxicated woman fell on me and one of her companions hit me several times. The police arrived quickly and I pressed charges for assault."
Investigation after report of rape
Meanwhile, the investigation into the report of rape by an 18-year-old woman, also on Friday evening, is continuing. A new interrogation did not reveal much new information. The shocked high school student can only remember an "Alex" who approached her and dragged her away. She then woke up with pain in her abdomen. The police are now awaiting the results of an examination at the AKH.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
