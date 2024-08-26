Lifestyle and fashion
“Every occasion has its clothes”
Musician and journalist Chantal Dorn is a classic fashionista. She spoke to "Krone" about her two great passions: fashion and music.
"My shoe cupboard is so full, I'd actually have to rent another room," says Chantal Dorn, who would rather "eat potatoes" for a while than go without a pair of new shoes. This is all too reminiscent of Carrie Bradshaw - the cult character from "Sex and the City". "Comfort isn't that important to me, it just has to look mega," she adds with a laugh. When you see the musician and journalist, you can't help but notice her well-groomed and fashionable appearance. "I've had this affinity for fashion since I was a child. I've always loved dressing up." At the age of 14, she was allowed to choose her first "ladies' dress" in soft rosé. "That was at the end of the 70s. I'm still very grateful to my mom for letting me do that," says Dorn.
Chantal describes her current style as "straightforward, feminine and special". "You get older and emphasize your assets. It's important not to miss this moment," she says, openly admitting her vanity. This also allows her a critical eye that misses almost nothing.
No-gos at the Bregenz Festival
"I see so much at the festival that I could often give a bad grade for fashion," Chantal, who has been a spokesperson at the cultural festival for ten years, chats freely. "This time of year gives Bregenz a special glow. I also like the people here." Nevertheless, the freedom-loving singer needs to feel that she can always leave if she wants to. "Sometimes you have to change your perspective in order to enjoy what you have again." At the moment, however, she feels at home in the state capital and appreciates the quality of life between the mountains and the lake. After a creative break, she is also back in the studio recording new songs.
"When I dedicate myself to music, it's like therapy for me - but with lots of laughter," says Dorn, who often spends her working days at the Feldkirch regional court and reports on trials for the "Krone" newspaper. With so much insight into human abysses, she is happy when she can creatively switch off afterwards. "You have to be able to cope with that."
Clothes instead of expensive hobbies
She also draws strength from her fashion. "I wear more color, it does something to you. I feel braver in my sunny yellow suit" - she bought the piece with her daughter in Merano. "Actually, I should be locked up at home. It's annoying that there are great new things every season," says Dorn, who can still stand in front of a shop window with childlike joy. "Others have expensive hobbies and I treat myself to a nice item of clothing every now and then" - or high heels, a chic bag or a pair of elegant sunglasses. But she is rather frugal when it comes to jewelry: "I wear my father's wedding ring with my mother's name on the thumb on the heart side. That's the most important thing."
