“Every occasion has its clothes”

"My shoe cupboard is so full, I'd actually have to rent another room," says Chantal Dorn, who would rather "eat potatoes" for a while than go without a pair of new shoes. This is all too reminiscent of Carrie Bradshaw - the cult character from "Sex and the City". "Comfort isn't that important to me, it just has to look mega," she adds with a laugh. When you see the musician and journalist, you can't help but notice her well-groomed and fashionable appearance. "I've had this affinity for fashion since I was a child. I've always loved dressing up." At the age of 14, she was allowed to choose her first "ladies' dress" in soft rosé. "That was at the end of the 70s. I'm still very grateful to my mom for letting me do that," says Dorn.