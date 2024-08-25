“Stone Age pact”: Concerns about a quick Mercosur deal

Germany wants to change the "rules of the game"

The two parts were negotiated on the basis of a joint negotiating mandate given by the EU member states to the Commission. The two parts were therefore always intended as a joint package and also refer to each other in many places. As the political part affects national competences, the entire agreement must be decided unanimously. However, the split-off trade part alone would be an EU competence. This means that a majority would be sufficient for the decision. In order to push through the trade pact, Germany would therefore like to change the rules of the game and split up the EU-Mercosur agreement. The trade part could then be decided by a majority against the will of Austria and come into force. This would allow European industry to unabashedly sell more cars and pesticides in South America, while the South American agricultural industry would sell more agricultural goods such as meat, sugar and ethanol in Europe - with all the resulting disastrous consequences for the rainforest and local mountain farmers.