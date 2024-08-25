"There must be change!"
Fuss about Sinner’s acquittal: Djokovic speaks plainly
The Serbian Novak Djokovic has denounced the unequal treatment of other tennis pros in the doping controversy surrounding Jannik Sinner. "I understand the frustration of the players because there is a lack of consistency. We see a lack of standardized and clear protocols," said the 37-year-old shortly before the start of the US Open.
After two positive tests in March for the banned anabolic steroid Clostebol, world number one Sinner was acquitted by an independent court on Monday, according to the tennis agency responsible (ITIA). The Australian Open winner's explanation that the banned substance had accidentally entered his body through a massage was considered conclusive. The ITIA had only made the acquittal and the positive tests public on Tuesday.
Unequal treatment
The cases of many players were similar, said 24-time Grand Slam tournament winner Djokovic. "They didn't have the same result. And now the question is, is it down to financial means, whether a player can afford to pay a considerable amount of money for a law firm to represent him or her in the case."
Sinner had been briefly suspended for the two positive tests, but successfully appealed each time. This only became public after the proceedings were concluded at the beginning of this week.
"This is obvious"
"Hopefully the leading federations in our sport will learn from this case and deal with it better in the future. I think there needs to be a change and I think this is obvious," Djokovic said. He pointed out that he also wanted to achieve this with his professional association (PTPA), which he founded four years ago. However, this is still not sufficiently recognized in the tennis circus, said the world number two.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.