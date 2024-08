Teenagers score in ÖEHV victory against Slovenia

"Have to ramp up efficiency"

"It certainly wasn't easy, they got off to a very good start, but then we found our game again. We have to up our efficiency a bit next week," said Reinbacher, defenseman of the Montreal Canadiens. ZSC Lions forward Rohrer was not exuberant either. "2:1 is a close result. We played very well at times and deserved to win. I've had a few chances in the last few games, and now I've finally scored a goal, which is very good."