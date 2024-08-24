"Only" second in qualifying
Max Verstappen: “We have to be that honest”
Max Verstappen was denied the home pole position he had hoped for at Zandvoort, with the Dutchman having to line up behind Lando Norris on Sunday. "We have to be honest - we're just not fast enough," said the Red Bull driver, not looking for excuses.
"I did everything I could and when I think about how things went on Friday, I'm very happy with a grid position on row one," explained Verstappen after qualifying on Saturday. However, the weather on the coast was a particular problem for the world champion: "Every lap feels different, you have no reliable reference points because the wind conditions are constantly changing."
"Never felt completely comfortable"
Although his team made a leap forward from Friday to Saturday, the set-up was still not ideal. "The car is not easy to drive, but my lap was good. I never felt completely comfortable in the car, and the car reacts very sensitively to the wind," said Verstappen.
The 26-year-old local hero will be making his 200th Grand Prix start on Sunday. He still has a comfortable 78-point lead over Norris in the championship standings ahead of the 15th of 24 races this season, but he has to admit: "McLaren is pretty darn fast." Verstappen has won the last three editions in his home country, but the triple champion has been waiting four races for a Grand Prix victory.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
