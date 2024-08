Michael Gregoritsch injured shortly before the game

Bitter: Gregoritsch was about to play his 60th international match against Slovenia. The Freiburg striker is also "chasing" his compatriots in the German Bundesliga this season: with 57 goals, the Styrian is Austria's number five behind Toni Polster (90), Willi Huberts (67), Martin Harnik (66) and Andi Herzog (59). His 250 appearances currently make "Gregerl" number 7 in the red-white-red ranking: Alaba is the lone leader with 298 matches, but second-placed Herzog (264 matches) is already within reach for Gregoritsch. A double jump onto the podium is therefore realistic.