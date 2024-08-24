Family "very touched"
Fans pay their last respects to film star Alain Delon
Numerous fans of the late French film star Alain Delon gathered in front of the entrance to his private estate south of Paris on Saturday before his funeral.
Police set up roadblocks near the La Brûlerie estate in the village of Douchy, where Delon will be buried in a private crypt near his beloved dogs. The airspace above the actor's estate will also remain closed throughout the weekend.
Thousands of Delon fans are expected to pay their last respects to the deceased outside the estate.
Children "very touched" by sympathy
Six days ago, the film legend died in the presence of his three children Anthony, Anouchka and Alain-Fabien at the age of 88. Since then, Delon's fans have been meeting at the perimeter of his country estate, leaving flowers and mourning cards. They were "very touched by the passion and affection shown by his fans in France and around the world," Delon's children said.
The funeral service itself is being held in a small circle: Around 50 people are invited to the private chapel of La Brûlerie - and have to leave their cell phones outside. Delon's ex-wife Rosalie von Breemen, mother of two of his children, will be present, as well as several actresses such as Nicole Calfan, Géraldine Danon and Muriel Robin.
Actress Claudia Cardinale, on the other hand, will not be attending the funeral "due to excessive grief", as her agent explained.
Lived in seclusion
Delon had become famous in the 60s and 70s with films such as "The Swimming Pool" with Romy Schneider, "Borsalino" with Jean-Paul Belmondo, "The Icy Angel" by Jean-Pierre Melvilles and "The Leopard" by Luchino Visconti.
The actor was seriously ill after suffering several strokes and had been living in seclusion on his estate near Paris since 2019. He had only rarely appeared in the movies since the end of the 1990s and continued to make headlines with his private life. Delon made his last major appearance in 2019 at the Cannes Film Festival, where he was awarded the Palme d'Or for his lifetime achievement.
