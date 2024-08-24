“Will have a sensational result in Graz”

The officials have to wait almost an hour and a half for Babler at the hot Lendplatz on Saturday before the camper van with his face on it rolls up. There is tension in the air - this is not how one would have imagined the election campaign to start. After the affair surrounding Linz Mayor Klaus Luger, it also became known on Friday evening that the second National Council President of the SPÖ, Doris Bures, expressed "suspicions of unseriousness" in a letter about Babler's election program.