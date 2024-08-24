No contact, but:
Tom Cruise has to pay for Suri’s university costs
The last time they were photographed together was eleven years ago. And if reports are to be believed, contact between Tom Cruise and his biological daughter Suri has completely broken off. Nevertheless, the 'Mission Impossible' star plays a pretty big role in his daughter's career.
A few weeks ago, it became known just how far apart Tom Cruise and his daughter Suri have actually grown. The 18-year-old even changed her surname from Cruise to Noelle - her mother's middle name.
Suri starts a new chapter in her life
But Cruise cannot shirk his duties as the biological father. The Hollywood star has to pay Suri's annual university fees of 65,000 dollars plus other expenses related to her studies.
From Monday, a new era begins for Suri as a student at Carnegie Mellon University, a private university in Pittsburgh. The freshman will also be living in a student residence there for at least the first year. The so-called "Sobell House" offers accommodation for 88 female students - men are not allowed.
The fact that her mother Katie does not have to pay for this is due to the divorce agreement. This is because the court ruled in 2012 that Cruise must regularly transfer money for his daughter in future. He has already been paying Suri's health insurance, dental insurance, liability insurance and all costs relating to schooling and Suri's leisure activities for over six years.
"Fulfills responsibility"
A friend of Cruise commented in the Daily Mail: "Tom would never go back on his word and will always fulfill his responsibilities in terms of financially supporting his daughter."
According to insiders, Suri wants to follow in her parents' footsteps and study acting and dance at Carnegie Mellon. The teen girl has already appeared in two of her mother's films - the drama "Rare Objects" in 2023 and the romance "Alone Together". But not in front of the camera. Instead, she sings two of the songs that were written for the films.
In Town & Country magazine, Holmes revealed that she has mixed feelings about her daughter's next step: "Of course I'm going to miss her being with me. But I'm really so proud of her and very happy for her!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.