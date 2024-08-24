Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

No contact, but:

Tom Cruise has to pay for Suri’s university costs

Nachrichten
24.08.2024 13:04

The last time they were photographed together was eleven years ago. And if reports are to be believed, contact between Tom Cruise and his biological daughter Suri has completely broken off. Nevertheless, the 'Mission Impossible' star plays a pretty big role in his daughter's career. 

comment0 Kommentare

A few weeks ago, it became known just how far apart Tom Cruise and his daughter Suri have actually grown. The 18-year-old even changed her surname from Cruise to Noelle - her mother's middle name.

Suri starts a new chapter in her life
But Cruise cannot shirk his duties as the biological father. The Hollywood star has to pay Suri's annual university fees of 65,000 dollars plus other expenses related to her studies.

Tom Cruise is said to have had no contact with his daughter Suri for years. (Bild: www.VIENNAREPORT.at)
Tom Cruise is said to have had no contact with his daughter Suri for years.
(Bild: www.VIENNAREPORT.at)

From Monday, a new era begins for Suri as a student at Carnegie Mellon University, a private university in Pittsburgh. The freshman will also be living in a student residence there for at least the first year. The so-called "Sobell House" offers accommodation for 88 female students - men are not allowed.

The fact that her mother Katie does not have to pay for this is due to the divorce agreement. This is because the court ruled in 2012 that Cruise must regularly transfer money for his daughter in future. He has already been paying Suri's health insurance, dental insurance, liability insurance and all costs relating to schooling and Suri's leisure activities for over six years.

"Fulfills responsibility"
A friend of Cruise commented in the Daily Mail: "Tom would never go back on his word and will always fulfill his responsibilities in terms of financially supporting his daughter."

Katie Holmes has to say goodbye to daughter Suri. The 18-year-old moved into her university dormitory last week. (Bild: Photo Press Service)
Katie Holmes has to say goodbye to daughter Suri. The 18-year-old moved into her university dormitory last week.
(Bild: Photo Press Service)

According to insiders, Suri wants to follow in her parents' footsteps and study acting and dance at Carnegie Mellon. The teen girl has already appeared in two of her mother's films - the drama "Rare Objects" in 2023 and the romance "Alone Together". But not in front of the camera. Instead, she sings two of the songs that were written for the films.

In Town & Country magazine, Holmes revealed that she has mixed feelings about her daughter's next step: "Of course I'm going to miss her being with me. But I'm really so proud of her and very happy for her!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christian Thiele
Christian Thiele
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf