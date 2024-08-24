Fish as leverage
New sanctions against Russians “already in the drawer”
Since "Captain Iglo", everyone has been talking about fish fingers, but a possible ban on imports of Russian fish could make them scarce ...
Generations of parents know the little breaded pieces because for many children they are the only fish they eat. The Iglo sticks of the white-bearded captain on the bow of a storm-tossed cutter (at least that's the advertising message) have been delighting fish lovers of all ages since 1959.
To this day, it is impossible to imagine the various menus of local inns and restaurants without them. And you can eat them with a clear conscience: After all, the legendary sticks that bring the vast sea and the depths of the oceans to our plates are considered healthy. After all, they contain valuable nutrients such as protein, iodine and omega-3 fatty acids.
But now a mighty storm is brewing over the crispy breaded fish. According to insiders, new sanctions against Russia are on the table at EU level in the fall, or rather in the drawers of Brussels bureaucrats.
As previous measures have not had the desired effect - as is well known due to the war in Ukraine - Alaska pollock, whose meat is used to make the typical fish sticks, is now being targeted as a possible means of exerting pressure. However, 50 percent of this fish is caught in the waters of Tsar Putin's empire. Vladimir is therefore also expected to bleed economically from foodstuffs that were previously exempt from the punitive measures.
"There are these considerations. However, any means of exerting pressure must be carefully considered in terms of its impact on domestic consumers. In principle, however, the agreement of all 27 member states is required," confirms EU mandatary Günther Sidl (SPÖ) from Ybbs an der Donau (Lower Austria), who is aware of the confidential consultations.
Germans are already trembling
For our neighbors, the trembling over the frozen product has already begun. Steffen Mayer, Managing Director of the Federal Association of the German Fish Industry and Fish Wholesalers, warns of shortages and price increases, also due to the interruption of supply chains imposed by Brussels.
There would then be a threat of empty (refrigerated) shelves, as the Central European market - and therefore also Austria - is dependent on pollack from the East. The crisis threatens to spill over into the Alpine republic.
The horror vision of the masters of the finely scaled fish: the current production would float away from the EU and the fish sticks would have to be imported from Asian sushi countries.
