Pollmann Group
New boost for the automotive supplier mini-multi
The Waldviertel-based Pollmann Group is about to make its next leap in sales with e-mobility and automation technology. The global market leader for sunroofs also wants to take off in the USA.
The fact that e-car sales in Europe are currently weakening "is not a damper for us. We are only at the beginning, every new project means growth," says Stefan Pollmann optimistically. He is Head of Sales and part of the founding family of the Waldviertel-based automotive supplier of the same name, which has launched an electric offensive.
Company boss Christian Schreiberhuber is pushing the pace: "We are now generating just under 5 percent of our turnover with e-mobility, and in five years it should be a quarter. That means a total of 230-240 million euros." This is ambitious, but Pollmann already increased revenue by eight percent to 171 million euros in the previous year.
Internationally, the family business is ahead of the field with flexible copper busbars that are overmolded with plastic. "Our advantage: we can do everything - from development and toolmaking to final production ourselves."
New orders to boost US business
There are already orders from a major European automotive supplier, including for the USA. Names are confidential, "but we are also involved in research and design. These parts are 3 to 5 times more expensive than our core products. So we need fewer orders for a larger turnover," beams Stefan Pollmann. If the US business takes off, then an expansion of the plant in Mexico is probably on the cards.
Currently, 1400 employees worldwide, including at the main plant in Karlstein/Thaya, in the Czech Republic and China, mainly produce the mechanisms for sunroofs, where Pollmann is the world market leader. Together with door locks, sensor housings and fuel pumps, around 90% of major car manufacturers use Pollmann technology. There are also parts for household appliances and prostheses. In recent years, 60 million euros have already been invested in plant expansions. And another new mainstay is automation technology. The domestic specialist Maxxom was acquired for this purpose. This division now has a turnover of 10 million euros and is set to double soon.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.