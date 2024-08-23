New boost for the automotive supplier mini-multi

Currently, 1400 employees worldwide, including at the main plant in Karlstein/Thaya, in the Czech Republic and China, mainly produce the mechanisms for sunroofs, where Pollmann is the world market leader. Together with door locks, sensor housings and fuel pumps, around 90% of major car manufacturers use Pollmann technology. There are also parts for household appliances and prostheses. In recent years, 60 million euros have already been invested in plant expansions. And another new mainstay is automation technology. The domestic specialist Maxxom was acquired for this purpose. This division now has a turnover of 10 million euros and is set to double soon.