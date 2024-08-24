It doesn’t always have to be chips and schnitzel

From direct marketer to outdoor pool host

A completely different concept is also being used this year in Jennersdorf, where a direct marketer is "pushing" the canteen in the outdoor pool. "The regionality bonus is consistently well received by guests, although they have to bring a little more time with them, because freshly prepared food is of course not ready as quickly as chips and sausage rolls." Around 40,000 bathers are counted there during the season. Thanks to the neighboring campsite and the attached csarda, it is possible to open the canteen from April to October. Nevertheless, the operators are not queuing up, says Mayor Reinhard Deutsch. "The past has shown us that it is becoming increasingly difficult to find a tenant from the traditional catering trade. It is and remains a seasonal business and the staffing problem makes it even more difficult."