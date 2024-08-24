Outdoor pool canteens
It doesn’t always have to be chips and schnitzel
Many open-air swimming pools are increasingly moving away from gastronomic tradition: instead of sausage rolls and chips, the Heiligenkreuz open-air pool now serves kebab platters and in Jennersdorf, regionality is very important because a farmer runs the canteen there.
No matter how many sunny days there are, outdoor swimming pools will never be a lucrative business for local authorities. However, as leisure and sports centers, they are a great asset for the citizens and therefore indispensable in many communities. However, the search for operators of outdoor pool canteens is becoming increasingly problematic, as the seasonal catering business is generally considered to be extremely difficult in many places.
Kebabs and pizza instead of chips
This summer, the district of Jennersdorf is therefore focusing on solutions that go beyond the classic food offerings at outdoor pools and lakeside restaurants. In the pool canteen in Heiligenkreuz, kebabs and pizza are now even outstripping chips and sausage rolls. And according to Mayor Edi Zach, this is not going down too badly. "People don't just visit the canteen when they're at the outdoor pool, they also like to pick up food to take home, which shows that we've found a way that works, away from the traditional offerings."
It is and remains a seasonal business and the staffing problem makes it even more difficult.
Jennersdorfs Bürgermeister Reinhard Deutsch
From direct marketer to outdoor pool host
A completely different concept is also being used this year in Jennersdorf, where a direct marketer is "pushing" the canteen in the outdoor pool. "The regionality bonus is consistently well received by guests, although they have to bring a little more time with them, because freshly prepared food is of course not ready as quickly as chips and sausage rolls." Around 40,000 bathers are counted there during the season. Thanks to the neighboring campsite and the attached csarda, it is possible to open the canteen from April to October. Nevertheless, the operators are not queuing up, says Mayor Reinhard Deutsch. "The past has shown us that it is becoming increasingly difficult to find a tenant from the traditional catering trade. It is and remains a seasonal business and the staffing problem makes it even more difficult."
Königsdorf: ambience on the lake and culinary delights guarantee success
The swimming lake in Königsdorf, on the other hand, is experiencing a real boom. According to Mayor Mario Trinkl, this is due to several factors. "In addition to the vacation flair that our facility brings, the operator of our restaurant is a guarantee for success. Guests appreciate being able to enjoy high-quality food at normal prices."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
