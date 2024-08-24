Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Outdoor pool canteens

It doesn’t always have to be chips and schnitzel

Nachrichten
24.08.2024 09:00

Many open-air swimming pools are increasingly moving away from gastronomic tradition: instead of sausage rolls and chips, the Heiligenkreuz open-air pool now serves kebab platters and in Jennersdorf, regionality is very important because a farmer runs the canteen there.  

comment0 Kommentare

No matter how many sunny days there are, outdoor swimming pools will never be a lucrative business for local authorities. However, as leisure and sports centers, they are a great asset for the citizens and therefore indispensable in many communities. However, the search for operators of outdoor pool canteens is becoming increasingly problematic, as the seasonal catering business is generally considered to be extremely difficult in many places.

Kebab and pizza in the outdoor pool: Heiligenkreuz has hit the taste buds of its guests. Business is going well. (Bild: Christian Schulter)
Kebab and pizza in the outdoor pool: Heiligenkreuz has hit the taste buds of its guests. Business is going well.
(Bild: Christian Schulter)

Kebabs and pizza instead of chips
This summer, the district of Jennersdorf is therefore focusing on solutions that go beyond the classic food offerings at outdoor pools and lakeside restaurants. In the pool canteen in Heiligenkreuz, kebabs and pizza are now even outstripping chips and sausage rolls. And according to Mayor Edi Zach, this is not going down too badly. "People don't just visit the canteen when they're at the outdoor pool, they also like to pick up food to take home, which shows that we've found a way that works, away from the traditional offerings."

Zitat Icon

It is and remains a seasonal business and the staffing problem makes it even more difficult.

Jennersdorfs Bürgermeister Reinhard Deutsch

From direct marketer to outdoor pool host
A completely different concept is also being used this year in Jennersdorf, where a direct marketer is "pushing" the canteen in the outdoor pool. "The regionality bonus is consistently well received by guests, although they have to bring a little more time with them, because freshly prepared food is of course not ready as quickly as chips and sausage rolls." Around 40,000 bathers are counted there during the season. Thanks to the neighboring campsite and the attached csarda, it is possible to open the canteen from April to October. Nevertheless, the operators are not queuing up, says Mayor Reinhard Deutsch. "The past has shown us that it is becoming increasingly difficult to find a tenant from the traditional catering trade. It is and remains a seasonal business and the staffing problem makes it even more difficult."

Mayor's meeting at the thriving Königsdorf lakeside restaurant: host Mario Trinkl with Eltendorf's mayor Christian Schaberl. (Bild: Christian Schulter)
Mayor's meeting at the thriving Königsdorf lakeside restaurant: host Mario Trinkl with Eltendorf's mayor Christian Schaberl.
(Bild: Christian Schulter)

Königsdorf: ambience on the lake and culinary delights guarantee success
The swimming lake in Königsdorf, on the other hand, is experiencing a real boom. According to Mayor Mario Trinkl, this is due to several factors. "In addition to the vacation flair that our facility brings, the operator of our restaurant is a guarantee for success. Guests appreciate being able to enjoy high-quality food at normal prices."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Carina Fenz
Carina Fenz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf