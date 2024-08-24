A twin anniversary for “Vid” in Pitztal

On Friday, "Vid", as his friends call him, got on the train. "I'm going to Pitztal, spending the weekend there," the ex-racer, who won gold in the downhill and slalom silver in 1974 and came second overall in the World Cup the year before, told the "Krone". His good friendship with the landlord makes it possible for Zwilling and the Kirchenwirt in Plangeroß to celebrate together today. Zwilling is a tender 75, the inn a proud 150! "I've always loved going there, but I haven't been able to make it for over a year," says Zwilling.