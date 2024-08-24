50 years after World Championship gold
A twin anniversary for “Vid” in Pitztal
How time flies. February marked the 50th anniversary of David Zwilling's historic downhill gold in St. Moritz. Just under six months later, the 75-year-old has another celebration to look forward to - and twice over.
On Friday, "Vid", as his friends call him, got on the train. "I'm going to Pitztal, spending the weekend there," the ex-racer, who won gold in the downhill and slalom silver in 1974 and came second overall in the World Cup the year before, told the "Krone". His good friendship with the landlord makes it possible for Zwilling and the Kirchenwirt in Plangeroß to celebrate together today. Zwilling is a tender 75, the inn a proud 150! "I've always loved going there, but I haven't been able to make it for over a year," says Zwilling.
Lectures as a hobby alongside sport
The man from Abtenau has had an eventful life, which has taken him on a pilgrimage on foot to Bethlehem, for example, and later to an audience with the Pope. Zwilling published a book entitled "Aufbruch zu mir selbst" ("Setting out for myself"), on which he has given and continues to give lectures. "I have rediscovered this as a hobby for myself", "Vid" is now on tour again.
One thing has never changed: Thanks to sport, he is still not a bit tired today. "I'm out on my e-bike a lot. I skied 63 times last winter and would like to do it again this year."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
