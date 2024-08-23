Swift as the favorite
Megan Thee Stallion will host the MTV VMAs
Megan Thee Stallion (29) will take to the stage as host of an awards gala for the first time. The singer will host the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) on September 11. She let her "hotties", as the rapper's fans call themselves, know on Thursday.
This award ceremony with Thee Stallion as host will be the "Hottest Ever", the organizers advertised on the X platform.
In the past two years, rapper Nicki Minaj hosted the show.
Rapper also nominated five times
The rapper recalled the show in 2019, when she first attended the MTV Video Music Awards and won her first VMA trophy.
This year, she has five nominations, including her song "Boa" in the Best Hip-Hop Video, Best Director and Special Effects categories and for her collaboration (Best Collaboration) with GloRilla on the song "Wanna Be".
Swift with the best chance of winning
Pop superstar Taylor Swift has the best chance of winning at this year's MTV Video Music Awards. With ten nominations, including in the Video, Artist and Song of the Year categories, the 34-year-old leads the list of candidates, followed by the nine-time nominated singer Post Malone, who collaborated with Swift on the hit song and video "Fortnight". Ariana Grande ("We Can't Be Friends"), Sabrina Carpenter ("Espresso") and Eminem ("Houdini") each have six chances to win.
Fans vote for favorites
The trophy show on September 11 will take place in the US state of New York. Live performances by Katy Perry, Camila Cabello, Sabrina Carpenter and GloRilla have already been announced in advance.
The awards have been presented since 1984. Fans can vote for their favorites online. The trophies depict an astronaut figure holding an MTV flag.
