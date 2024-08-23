Megan Thee Stallion will host the MTV VMAs

Swift with the best chance of winning

Pop superstar Taylor Swift has the best chance of winning at this year's MTV Video Music Awards. With ten nominations, including in the Video, Artist and Song of the Year categories, the 34-year-old leads the list of candidates, followed by the nine-time nominated singer Post Malone, who collaborated with Swift on the hit song and video "Fortnight". Ariana Grande ("We Can't Be Friends"), Sabrina Carpenter ("Espresso") and Eminem ("Houdini") each have six chances to win.