Iceland is seething
Iceland is raining debris and ash
In Iceland, vast quantities of lava are once again bubbling up from the earth. Earthquakes were also felt. "The ground opened up like a zipper," said one journalist, as a network of shimmering orange lava veins poured over cooled volcanic rock from previous eruptions.
This time, the glowing stream of liquid rock did not initially appear to be flowing towards the fishing village of Grindavík, located around 40 kilometers southwest of Reykjavik. However, it is still too early to give the all-clear, experts warned after a coastguard inspection flight.
In the community of 4,000 inhabitants, several houses on the northern edge of the village were caught up in the lava masses and destroyed during an eruption in January.
Flight operations continue
The island's international airport in Keflavík is also located on the Reykjanes Peninsula. However, as with the previous eruptions, flight operations continued undisturbed. Take-offs and landings were not hindered by the volcanic eruption and the gas clouds.
Series of eruptions could last for decades
There have now been six volcanic eruptions in the sparsely populated area since December 2023 alone. The last such eruption occurred at the end of May. Researchers assume that the current series of eruptions could continue for decades. After each eruption, the situation often calmed down again after just a few days.
The Icelandic Meteorological Office has warned of an impending eruption in recent weeks. Recently, the number of earthquakes in the area has increased continuously, while more and more magma has accumulated under the earth's surface - this time even more than during the last eruption in May.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
