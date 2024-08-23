Let's go
Three-thousand-meter experience on the Fundusfeiler
After last week's Freihut, we climb a "stick" higher and set off on an e-bike and hike tour in Ötztal. We can stop off at the Frischmannhütte, which offers outstanding culinary delights.
More than 2000 meters in altitude separate the starting point from the summit - so we let ourselves be "chauffeured" up to the Frischmannhütte on the MTB route 656 with the electric bike like on an e-moped. The ride through the Fundus Valley is impressive.
The actual tour begins at the stage destination. Behind the hut, the marked route runs over alpine pastures into Funduskar and climbs gently. You then reach a small gorge with a stream, from here it becomes more challenging. Ropes, rope railings and footholds make the ascent easier in this steep passage (easy scrambling).
The small stream is crossed first, then the route leads directly upwards in the rocks - but without any problems thanks to the insurance. After this section, the route becomes easier and less steep.
Facts and figures
- Valley town: Umhausen
- Starting point: free parking at the start of the Leierstalweg trail (around 980 m); at the Schafwollzentrum in Umhausen, head east into the village and immediately right towards "Fundustal" or then towards "Frischmannhütte", down to the Ache and cross it
- Route: Road, alpine, in places secured climb or path
- Equipment: e-bike, sturdy shoes, poles
- Requirements: fitness, sure-footedness, no fear of heights, alpine experience
- Children: from 12 years
- Refreshments: Frischmannhütte (2192 m), www.frischmannhuette.at; open until September 15
- Public transport: Valley bus to Umhausen (bike transport possible)
- Elevation gain: around 1200 or 900 m (starting point - Frischmannhütte or Frischmannhütte - Fundusfeiler)
- Length: around 9 or 3.5 kilometers (starting point - Frischmannhütte or Frischmannhütte - Fundusfeiler)
- Time: around1 1/4 or around 2 1/2 hours (bike or hike); descent from the summit to the hut around 2 1/4 hours.
After a rocky passage (again secured by ropes), the route leads into a scree basin (possibly unproblematic snow remains). Now turn left and ascend without difficulty to the Feilerscharte. From there, the route leads along the mostly wide block ridge to the summit (rock slabs at the end).
At an altitude of 3079 meters, the view is tremendous: Dominant are the Ötztal Alps with the Wildspitze and the Stubai Alps with the Zuckerhütl, among others.
We later take the same route back down to the Frischmannhütte (be careful in the steep sections) and enjoy the great food there.
Finally, we take the same route down into the valley.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.