Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Customers are angry

Uproar over “rip-off” in Knittelfeld parking lot

Nachrichten
23.08.2024 06:00

Members of a fitness studio in a Knittelfeld shopping center are to pay a heavy fine due to a lack of implementation of exceptions to the new parking lot monitoring system.

comment0 Kommentare

The introduction of automatic parking space monitoring at the Kolibri shopping center in Knittelfeld has been causing a stir for several months. According to Loyal Parking, the company commissioned to do this, the reason for this was that the parking spaces were often blocked by non-customers. Since May, new opening hours and maximum standing times have applied to the parking spaces, and "parking offenders" have been asked to pay a fine in the event of violations.

120 euro contractual penalty
Numerous members of a fitness studio received a veritable flood of such contractual penalties. The gym is open outside the official parking times, including on Sundays and public holidays, where parking is only tolerated for a maximum of 15 minutes. "I received two payment requests for 120 euros each because I was training twice on Sundays," says Michael S from Murtal. Like many other customers, he feels ripped off and doesn't want to pay the fine.

"In order to accommodate the gym's different opening hours, we provided the gym with a tablet at the start of the parking management system, which allows visitors to activate their parking session," says Loyal Parking.

Solution in sight
This tablet does exist, but many customers may have been under the misapprehension that a one-off activation is sufficient. There may also have been technical problems, according to Clever Fit studio manager Maya Simon.

But: "We have now talked this out with Loyal Parking. Anyone who sends in their contract and license plate number doesn't have to pay the fine," says Simon. They also want to provide members with better information and create the option of permanent activation.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hannes Baumgartner
Hannes Baumgartner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf