Marina Stiegler honors the headless mother goddesses

The Salzburg artist Marina Stiegler, who lives in Graz, has in any case dealt with this headlessness and in recent weeks, together with the Institute for Art in Public Space, has realized the project "wERDEN- Frauenberg", which was presented on Thursday. A circle of clay heads, which form a connection with the earth through the natural growth of added plant seeds, are intended to illustrate the feminine principle. Clay is considered to be one of the most primal materials in human history. Over time, it too will lose its form and make room for something new. So the becoming and passing away here is to be understood as a tribute to the goddesses.