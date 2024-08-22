Trial in Feldkirch
Accident driver wanted to defraud insurance company
The 22-year-old Afghan and his two friends wanted to be smarter than the police after an accident on the A14 at the end of September. The trio have now been put on trial at Feldkirch Regional Court.
It is around 11 p.m. when the first defendant is driving his leased 35,000 euro Mercedes and a cell phone to his ear on the Rheintalautobahn in the direction of Bregenz. Close behind him is his buddy in a Golf. An eyewitness recalls: "I was driving my motorhome that evening. It was raining heavily. The two vehicles overtook me and then drove side by side for a while." Suddenly, the Mercedes driving in the right-hand lane swerved to the left, hit the other car and then skidded. Ultimately, both vehicles crashed into the central reservation. The accident ended with abrasions for the occupants, but the two vehicles were only worth scrap metal.
Questionable offer
In order to obtain compensation from the insurance company for the damage to the 35,000 euro Mercedes, the 22-year-old Afghan made the friend involved in the accident a dubious offer: he was to testify to the police and the insurance company that he had caused the accident. In return, he was to receive 10,000 euros of the 35,000 euros. Shortly after the formalities had been prepared, the whole thing came to light and the two boys and another friend who was in on the plan were reported and charged.
The trial ended with a guilty verdict for all of them. The 22-year-old Mercedes driver and main defendant was sentenced to a partial fine of 1920 euros for negligent bodily harm and attempted insurance fraud. The two co-defendants, who wanted to help with the insurance fraud, were fined 1280 and 1680 euros respectively, half of which was suspended.
