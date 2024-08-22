Accident driver wanted to defraud insurance company

It is around 11 p.m. when the first defendant is driving his leased 35,000 euro Mercedes and a cell phone to his ear on the Rheintalautobahn in the direction of Bregenz. Close behind him is his buddy in a Golf. An eyewitness recalls: "I was driving my motorhome that evening. It was raining heavily. The two vehicles overtook me and then drove side by side for a while." Suddenly, the Mercedes driving in the right-hand lane swerved to the left, hit the other car and then skidded. Ultimately, both vehicles crashed into the central reservation. The accident ended with abrasions for the occupants, but the two vehicles were only worth scrap metal.