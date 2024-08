Masked robbers threatened woman with guns

Hooded jackets and face masks

But one thing at a time: Shortly before 10 p.m., two men had entered the petrol station store at the time. They were wearing hoodies and face masks. First they helped themselves to food, then one of them threatened the cashier with a pistol while his accomplice, who was also armed, looted the till. The robbers fled with a small amount of money and were then able to escape despite an immediate police manhunt. The employee suffered a shock during the night-time robbery.