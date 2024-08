Armed youth assaulted waiter

"Money here!" shouted the youth, who was probably dressed in black and wearing a balaclava, to a waiter in accent-free German at around 8 a.m. on Monday and held a 20-centimeter-long knife to his face. The shocked man replied that he didn't have one. The perpetrator then stormed behind the counter, tore open the drawers and searched them for valuables. Once again, the employee pointed out to the robber that he had nothing.