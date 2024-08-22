Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Accessible to all

A new bathing area is to be built on Lake Attersee

Nachrichten
22.08.2024 17:00

A beach volleyball court, a children's playground, modern sanitary facilities and, if possible, a kiosk: a new bathing area for the public is to be built on Lake Attersee. Access to the lake is to be permanently free and open to all - and this is to be laid down in a contract.

comment0 Kommentare

The Austrian Federal Forests want to make this possible by purchasing a large lakeshore area (7300 square meters) on the former railroad station site of the market town of Schörfling. In addition, they are also leasing an adjacent area of around 6700 square meters from ÖBB.

Creating lake entrances
"My aim is to provide our families with more bathing areas in the future. I am convinced that these additional bathing and recreational areas will not only strengthen the appeal of Lake Attersee, but will also provide a positive impetus for the entire region," says Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig, who is responsible for the federal forests.

Gravel and asphalt areas are to be converted into grassland. (Bild: ÖBf)
Gravel and asphalt areas are to be converted into grassland.
(Bild: ÖBf)

In the newly acquired area, the gravel areas are to be converted into green spaces and lake entrances are to be created. The targeted dismantling of hard shoreline constructions in favor of shallow sloping shallow water zones is also planned.

Rededication by the municipality
But this is all still up in the air. "The prerequisites for implementation include the relevant official approvals and the necessary rezoning of the station area by the municipality. The interests of existing tenants will be taken into account as far as possible during implementation," says the ministry.

65 soccer pitches to be laid out
In Upper Austria, the Federal Forests manage 14 lakes and currently provide more than 35 free natural bathing areas and other lakeside areas for parks, promenades or lidos. In addition, there are 97 plots of land with free lake access from the province of Upper Austria with a sunbathing area of 474,265 square meters - the size of 65 soccer pitches.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Philipp Zimmermann
Philipp Zimmermann
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf