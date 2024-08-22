Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Wolffhardt (30) honored

“Tulln talent” swam on the Olympic wave

Nachrichten
22.08.2024 19:00

A town promotes its young cultural and sporting talent - and with great success. A young woman from Lower Austria has now even rowed all the way to the Olympic Games with the support of Tulln's talent promotion program!

comment0 Kommentare

Despite her young age, Viktoria Wolffhardt from Tulln is already an old hand in the kayak. Four years ago, the 30-year-old got her first taste of the Olympics in Tokyo - albeit without a large audience due to the coronavirus crisis. This year, the Lower Austrian was then able to compete with the world's best kayakers in front of a packed audience in Paris. "A really impressive experience," laughs the athlete after reaching the quarter-finals.

Promoted as a "talent" since 2013
However, like many of her colleagues in the Olympic team, Wolffhardt began her path to success at home, where she was one of the first participants to take advantage of the talent promotion program offered by the city of Tulln an der Donau in 2013.

Viki Wolffhardt and her mother Beatrix received congratulations at home from Deputy Mayor Mayrhofer and City Councillor Eva Koloseus (left). (Bild: Stadtgemeinde Tulln)
Viki Wolffhardt and her mother Beatrix received congratulations at home from Deputy Mayor Mayrhofer and City Councillor Eva Koloseus (left).
(Bild: Stadtgemeinde Tulln)

"Since then, we have been sponsoring up-and-coming sportspeople and artists with specific training measures or the purchase of equipment," explains Deputy Mayor Wolfgang Mayrhofer. This initiative promotes exceptional performance in the respective activity and commitment to the community. Interested talents or their companions and supporters can contact the responsible city councillors Franz Hebenstreit (Sport) or Peter Höckner (Culture) at any time.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Thomas Lauber
Thomas Lauber
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf