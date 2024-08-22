“Tulln talent” swam on the Olympic wave

Despite her young age, Viktoria Wolffhardt from Tulln is already an old hand in the kayak. Four years ago, the 30-year-old got her first taste of the Olympics in Tokyo - albeit without a large audience due to the coronavirus crisis. This year, the Lower Austrian was then able to compete with the world's best kayakers in front of a packed audience in Paris. "A really impressive experience," laughs the athlete after reaching the quarter-finals.