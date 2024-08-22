Wolffhardt (30) honored
“Tulln talent” swam on the Olympic wave
A town promotes its young cultural and sporting talent - and with great success. A young woman from Lower Austria has now even rowed all the way to the Olympic Games with the support of Tulln's talent promotion program!
Despite her young age, Viktoria Wolffhardt from Tulln is already an old hand in the kayak. Four years ago, the 30-year-old got her first taste of the Olympics in Tokyo - albeit without a large audience due to the coronavirus crisis. This year, the Lower Austrian was then able to compete with the world's best kayakers in front of a packed audience in Paris. "A really impressive experience," laughs the athlete after reaching the quarter-finals.
Promoted as a "talent" since 2013
However, like many of her colleagues in the Olympic team, Wolffhardt began her path to success at home, where she was one of the first participants to take advantage of the talent promotion program offered by the city of Tulln an der Donau in 2013.
"Since then, we have been sponsoring up-and-coming sportspeople and artists with specific training measures or the purchase of equipment," explains Deputy Mayor Wolfgang Mayrhofer. This initiative promotes exceptional performance in the respective activity and commitment to the community. Interested talents or their companions and supporters can contact the responsible city councillors Franz Hebenstreit (Sport) or Peter Höckner (Culture) at any time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.