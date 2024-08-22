"Psychoterror"
Hanka Rackwitz throws in the towel in the jungle
Hanka Rackwitz has thrown in the towel in the RTL "Legends" jungle camp. Following her voluntary departure, the TV agent has now settled accounts with her colleagues.
In the seventh episode of the summer special of the RTL show "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus", Rackwitz found the psychological pressure, the bullying and the staged dramas of the other jungle campers too much. In an interview with the "Bild" newspaper, she now settled accounts with her ex-colleagues around the campfire.
"No more strength"
She moved into the camp as a lone fighter and had no illusions that she could make friends there. Nevertheless, she had the impression at the beginning that she belonged. "I was very happy to be part of the group and had the feeling that people liked me," says the former TV agent.
But then things quickly changed. "When Elena Miras moved in, the situation in the camp got worse," explained the former camper, who had voluntarily left. The quest for power and self-promotion had increased. "As I am a very justice-loving person, but no longer had the strength to shout against it, I had to leave," sighed Rackwitz.
Jungle camp as a snake pit?
In general, the jungle campers were "staged from the start". "It was a tough battle to compete with this staged game." She had tried to be as authentic as possible, with the result that she had increasingly become "a target".
However, she was not the only one to be subjected to attacks, but also Kader Loth, among others. "There were targeted attacks. They laughed when Kader was down."
However, she was particularly annoyed by what she thought were crying fits. "A Sarah Dingenskirchen does that very skillfully," Ranckwitz laughed. "She tells the same stories over and over again and then the tears start to flow - just like on 'Germany's Next Top Model'."
"That was real psychological terror"
In the end, she simply didn't have the strength to go through all this jungle intrigue any longer, which is why she made the decision to leave the jungle camp early. "I realized that I couldn't rock it anymore because the inmates wouldn't let me. That was real psychological terror."
