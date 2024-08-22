No rape
Investigation against two paramedics dropped
A bang has been made about an alleged rape committed by two Red Cross employees from the Styrian district of Bruck-Mürzzuschlag: The public prosecutor's office in Leoben has dropped the investigation! The two accused could now return to the rescue organization.
The allegations were serious: two full-time employees allegedly raped a 19-year-old female colleague. The whole thing is said to have happened during a summer party organized by the blue light organization. The three allegedly withdrew and had sexual intercourse - without the young woman's consent. This was the initial suspicion of the investigating public prosecutor's office in Leoben.
As soon as the Red Cross became aware of the allegations, there were consequences. The two accused men were dismissed without notice with the comment: "Violence, in whatever form, has no place at the Red Cross."
Violence not proven
Now the bombshell: the Leoben public prosecutor's office has dropped the investigation against the two men. Prior to this, all witnesses on the night in question were questioned about the victim's condition, among other things. The 19-year-old was also questioned several times.
And now it is clear: "The investigation has been closed. It could not be proven that the victim was coerced into a sexual act through the use of violence or threats," says Andreas Riedler, spokesman for the Leoben public prosecutor's office.
Accused could return to the Red Cross
Upon request, the Red Cross issued the following statement: "We have not yet received any notification from the public prosecutor's office that the proceedings have been discontinued. The matter is therefore still being legally examined from our side. If the allegations turn out to be negative, we will of course reinstate the two victims immediately. The alleged victim is still employed by us."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
