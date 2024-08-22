Nordic combined athletes get started with summer GP

The action continues in Oberstdorf (Germany), where fans can look forward to a world premiere on Wednesday, August 28. For the first time, the Nordic combined athletes will venture off the large hill with a hill size of 137 meters. The Individual Compact race for men and women will be rounded off with the legendary Nightrace, which will be held under floodlights in the center of Oberstdorf. "It may be that the athletes are still a little tired from training and therefore certainly not in the best condition for the Summer Grand Prix. Nevertheless, we want to present ourselves strongly and fight at the front," says Bieler, clearly setting the direction.