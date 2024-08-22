List with 9 parties
NR election: around 7.6 million ballot papers are printed
Since last week, the parties standing for election have been determined and their lists of candidates have been officially approved by the electoral authority - now the approximately 7.6 million ballot papers and postal voting documents for the National Council election are going to print.
At least 1.2 times as many ballot papers have to be produced as there are voters in the country. The National Council election regulations stipulate a 20 percent reserve. With a provisional number of eligible voters of 6.34 million, this amounts to more than 7.6 million ballot papers throughout Austria. As soon as they are ready and distributed - in about two weeks - the municipalities can send out the absentee ballots.
The postal voters not only receive the ballot paper, but also the envelopes for it and two brochures. One contains all the federal party lists, the other all the provincial party lists - as information for the allocation of preferential votes.
In addition to the five parliamentary parties - ÖVP, SPÖ, FPÖ, GRÜNE and NEOS - these are Die Bierpartei (BIER), the KPÖ, "None of them" (KEINE) and the Madeleine Petrovic list (LMP). The Carinthians only have this choice; no other list has managed to put forward a candidate there. In Burgenland, voters also have the GAZA list and "Die Gelben" (BGE) to choose from.
In the federal states of Lower Austria, Upper Austria, Styria, Tyrol, Vorarlberg and Vienna, voters can also choose from the GAZA and MFG lists in addition to the nine nationwide candidates. In Salzburg, only the MFG has also made it onto the ballot paper.
