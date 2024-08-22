Soon in America
Meixner’s big dream is about to come true
Ice hockey figurehead Anna Meixner attended her last camp with the national team for the time being. Because in a few weeks her career overseas will begin. The Pinzgau native can hardly wait to move.
With a 6:1 victory over the Bethel University Royals (US), the home national women's ice hockey team was able to redeem itself in Innsbruck. Previously, they had suffered a 5-0 defeat away from home against Italy during the first team camp of the season.
Two important tournaments are coming up this season: the Division IA World Championship in China, where they are aiming to advance, and the Olympic qualifiers for 2026. Team Austria will have to do without captain Anna Meixner for the latter. The Zell native is already living her dream overseas in February.
"I'd love to pack my bags and go straight away," says the 28-year-old, beaming. As you know, she will be on the ice for Ottawa in the Pro Women's Hockey League (PWHL), the best league in the world. But the Pinzgau native can't quite believe it yet: "I was surprised that I got a contract straight after the draft."
She doesn't have to wait much longer, this was her last team appearance for the time being. The forward is still enjoying her time at home a little. "I'll be bringing all my stuff down from Sweden at the beginning of October and then I'll be off to Ottawa in mid-October."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
