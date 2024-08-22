Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Soon in America

Meixner’s big dream is about to come true

Nachrichten
22.08.2024 11:15

Ice hockey figurehead Anna Meixner attended her last camp with the national team for the time being. Because in a few weeks her career overseas will begin. The Pinzgau native can hardly wait to move.

comment0 Kommentare

With a 6:1 victory over the Bethel University Royals (US), the home national women's ice hockey team was able to redeem itself in Innsbruck. Previously, they had suffered a 5-0 defeat away from home against Italy during the first team camp of the season.

Two important tournaments are coming up this season: the Division IA World Championship in China, where they are aiming to advance, and the Olympic qualifiers for 2026. Team Austria will have to do without captain Anna Meixner for the latter. The Zell native is already living her dream overseas in February.

"I'd love to pack my bags and go straight away," says the 28-year-old, beaming. As you know, she will be on the ice for Ottawa in the Pro Women's Hockey League (PWHL), the best league in the world. But the Pinzgau native can't quite believe it yet: "I was surprised that I got a contract straight after the draft."

She doesn't have to wait much longer, this was her last team appearance for the time being. The forward is still enjoying her time at home a little. "I'll be bringing all my stuff down from Sweden at the beginning of October and then I'll be off to Ottawa in mid-October."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Manuel Grill
Manuel Grill
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf