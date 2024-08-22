For many, floods are followed by a cold winter

At 34 degrees, few people are currently thinking about winter - but not those particularly affected by the floods. In addition to enormous damage to houses and financial worries, the impending cold season is a major headache. In many households, the heating systems were completely destroyed by the floods. In most cases, it has been possible to get the hot water supply up and running again with temporary solutions, but even two months after the catastrophic flooding it is still a case of "cautious waiting" when it comes to replacing boilers.