From SPÖ
Election poster just a pile of rubble after accident
A car crashed with full force into the billboard at the entrance to Eisenstadt. The woman hit and ran, but the police stopped her on the highway.
The accident happened at around 9.15 p.m. on Tuesday on Mattersburger Straße in Eisenstadt. Near Haidäcker-Park in the direction of the S-31 slip road, a driver lost control of the steering wheel and mowed down a large SPÖ election poster. Some of the metal supports were torn from their anchoring and dragged along. Instead of stopping, the woman kept her foot on the accelerator and committed a hit-and-run. Alerted police officers took up the pursuit. The driver was stopped on the highway at the Forchtenstein exit.
Alcohol test refused
The driver refused to take an alcohol test. Nevertheless, the facts are clear to the police. Charges have been filed. Political profilers also shed light on the case from another angle.
A fuss about posters
Even before the crash, there was displeasure because a billboard for the Austrian Social Democratic Party had been erected just in front of an election poster with the likeness of Social Democratic Member of Parliament Maximilian Köllner from Illmitz.
Special conflict resolution
Critical observers already saw this as a new facet in the conflict between Andreas Babler's federal SPÖ and the Pannonian-Red parliamentary group under Governor Hans Peter Doskozil. This issue seems to have been settled for the time being. Köllner's election poster still stands, that of the federal SPÖ is a heap of rubble - conflict resolution the Burgenland way, one might think.
