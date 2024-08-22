Election poster just a pile of rubble after accident

The accident happened at around 9.15 p.m. on Tuesday on Mattersburger Straße in Eisenstadt. Near Haidäcker-Park in the direction of the S-31 slip road, a driver lost control of the steering wheel and mowed down a large SPÖ election poster. Some of the metal supports were torn from their anchoring and dragged along. Instead of stopping, the woman kept her foot on the accelerator and committed a hit-and-run. Alerted police officers took up the pursuit. The driver was stopped on the highway at the Forchtenstein exit.