Election, S-Link and Au
Turbulent political fall ahead in Salzburg
A committee of inquiry into the purchase of the Antheringer Au, the National Council elections and the referendum on the S-Link will dominate the coming weeks and lead to numerous political debates in Salzburg.
After the summer break, things will go from strength to strength politically in Salzburg. There will be a special session of the provincial parliament in September. This has been requested by the opposition consisting of the SPÖ, KPÖ Plus and the Greens. The purchase of the Antheringer Au by the state of Salzburg is to be closely scrutinized. The decisive factor is a rough report by the State Court of Auditors on the land deal. The auditing body considers the purchase price to be too high. However, as the Social Democrats around David Egger are already assuming that the special state parliament will not reveal enough information, they are already preparing a committee of inquiry. They want to get the other opposition parties on board. However, the Greens have refused. Each party is only entitled to one inquiry committee per legislative period.
Citizens' consultation on the billion-euro S-Link project
The election campaign for the National Council elections on September 29 really kicks off on Friday. Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) will be visiting Salzburg. He will be followed on Saturday by FPÖ party leader and top candidate Herbert Kickl.
From a purely Salzburg perspective, the extension of the local railroad will be one of the key issues after the National Council elections. The parties are pretty much in agreement, with only the SPÖ wanting to prevent the billion-euro project. In the end, however, it will be the citizens of the city and the Flachgau and Tennengau regions who will decide in the referendum on November 10. Regardless of the outcome, there will certainly be political disputes about it.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
