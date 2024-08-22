Turbulent political fall ahead in Salzburg

After the summer break, things will go from strength to strength politically in Salzburg. There will be a special session of the provincial parliament in September. This has been requested by the opposition consisting of the SPÖ, KPÖ Plus and the Greens. The purchase of the Antheringer Au by the state of Salzburg is to be closely scrutinized. The decisive factor is a rough report by the State Court of Auditors on the land deal. The auditing body considers the purchase price to be too high. However, as the Social Democrats around David Egger are already assuming that the special state parliament will not reveal enough information, they are already preparing a committee of inquiry. They want to get the other opposition parties on board. However, the Greens have refused. Each party is only entitled to one inquiry committee per legislative period.