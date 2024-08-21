Sunken celebrity sailing yacht: two bodies recovered

The bodies were brought to Palermo to be identified. Divers who had already recovered bodies from the Costa Concordia cruise ship, which sank in 2012, took part in the operation. The Bayesian is lying on its side at a depth of 50 meters, which is making the work more difficult, the Palermo fire department reported. So far, the diving units had only been able to search a few rooms below the bridge. Numerous obstacles blocked their way and the narrow spaces hindered them.