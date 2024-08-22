View into infinite expanses is now being “sharpened”

Global space missions

The Viennese scientists have long been feeling their way far into the darkness of the starry nights from this observatory. "We now want to make further advances possible with an investment of several hundred thousand euros," explains Stephan Pernkopf, Provincial Councillor for Science. The observatory, whose foundation stone was laid by Leopold Figl in 1966 with a donation to the University of Vienna, does not stand alone on the 880 meter high Mitterschöpfl, but has long been embedded in large global space missions - also with NASA. What sets this observatory apart: As astronomer Werner Zeilinger emphasizes, it works free of the light pollution that obscures views of the sky elsewhere.