SPÖ now discusses the future of Klaus Luger

Will he continue or leave? In any case, Luger is asking for a vote of confidence and would like to put it to the vote. Within the SPÖ, his comrades are putting up a wall in front of him. SPÖ provincial party secretary Florian Koppler said: "We should leave the church in the village: Mayor Klaus Luger wanted the best for Linz, which led him to take an action that he extremely regrets. It is clear that the opposition parties in Linz want to exploit this to the maximum, but the uproar about it is exaggerated. Mayor Luger has taken responsibility and is not ducking away, but is facing up to a detailed discussion about this in the party committees today." Koppler is also a member of the Linz committee because he sits on the municipal council for his party and heads a section.