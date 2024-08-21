National team as guest
The dream of the 2026 Olympics begins on the ice in Graz
The Austrian national ice hockey team is preparing this week in Graz for the qualifiers for the Olympic Games, which will be played next week in Bratislava. Team manager Roger Bader spoke to the "Krone" about the squad, expectations and the conditions in Styria.
On the ice after training in the Merkur Eisarena in Liebenau, a few cracks are still peppering countless pucks towards the goal. A few others are working on their dynamics. And some of them make children's eyes light up and fulfill photo and autograph requests. Meanwhile, team boss Roger Bader sits on the bench and takes the time to talk to the "Krone."
"Krone": Mr. Bader, what impression do you have of the team?
Roger Bader: We've only had a few training sessions, that's not much. The players have come from all directions, so it takes a while for everyone to get up to the same level. Nevertheless, I was very pleased with their fitness, technical level, pace, intensity and attitude. But their attitude is always top anyway.
How difficult is a training course at the start of the season when the players are not yet in real shape?
Every training course is a different challenge. You can't say they're out of shape, they're just starting out. It's also a challenge at the end of the season, because they might be tired from the play-offs. There are players who don't recover from that. I don't complain about these things because I can't change them. But it's the same for our opponents. We now have a week to be ready for the big surprise.
What are your priorities this week?
We're not reinventing ice hockey now. We've had a certain style for three years and we're perfecting little things. And we're not adding 15 new players. This time there are four who weren't at the World Championship, but they already know the system from before. We're concentrating on important key points: defensive work in all three zones and handling the puck. That's also what the two test games are for, to take the next steps.
Your team plays Slovenia in Bled on Thursday and then again against the Slovenians in Graz on Saturday (16). Why are they the right opponents?
They are in the same situation as us, fighting for the Olympics in a different group. That's why they take these games very seriously. We don't have a long bus journey, we don't have to fly anyone in and we don't have to fly ourselves - they are the ideal opponent.
Next week it's down to the wire. How are you looking forward to the three games?
Slovakia is the home team and the big favorite. They are the best-ranked team that has not yet qualified. The top eight teams in the world rankings have qualified, the Slovaks are ninth. They have reached the quarter-finals at every World Championship and have 16 players in North America. The rest play in the Russian KHL or in the Czech Republic. That's why we don't need to discuss the favorites. But it's not the case that they always win. We will find solutions, but we also need luck.
And the other two opponents?
The Kazakhs are a good team, but we don't really know them well here. Kazakhstan is a team full of players from the KHL, a very good league. We know Hungary, they are always close games. It will certainly be a great tournament. We're also a good team, but everything has to be right for our goal.
After the strong World Cup, expectations are naturally high. Is there more pressure?
No, we put it on ourselves anyway. And we have earned these high expectations. Besides, everyone wants to be there and wants to go to the Olympics. It's a highlight for every athlete. This time it will be special because the NHL players are back. This will be the strongest ice hockey tournament in twelve years. You don't have to motivate anyone.
The road to the Olympics
Final qualification: Group D
Host: Slovakia
Date: August 29, 2024 to September 1, 2024
Participants: Austria, Slovakia, Kazakhstan, Hungary
The schedule for Austria's team: Slovakia on August 29 (6 p.m.), Kazakhstan on August 30 (14 p.m.), Hungary on September 1 (14 p.m.)
Mode: The winner of the group qualifies for the 2026 Olympic Games
Our team is not complete, NHL star Marco Rossi is missing. Michi Raffl was also an issue. But for reasons best known to me, he's not included. I would like to emphasize that I am happy about every player who is here now. We are a very good Austrian team.
Why is the national team preparing in Graz?
The location for international matches also depends on the opponent. I don't do a training camp in Vienna for a game against Switzerland. Carinthia was also a consideration, but there's no space in Klagenfurt because of a tournament and Villach hasn't finished building the hall yet. It was time to come to Graz again. I'm curious to see whether we'll be spoiled with lots of spectators in the test against Slovenia on Saturday. We certainly deserve them.
How satisfied are you with the conditions in Graz?
The ice quality is very good, the cabin conditions are also good and the hotel is great. We have everything we need for good preparation. So everything is perfect, we want for nothing.
