The dream of the 2026 Olympics begins on the ice in Graz

Next week it's down to the wire. How are you looking forward to the three games?

Slovakia is the home team and the big favorite. They are the best-ranked team that has not yet qualified. The top eight teams in the world rankings have qualified, the Slovaks are ninth. They have reached the quarter-finals at every World Championship and have 16 players in North America. The rest play in the Russian KHL or in the Czech Republic. That's why we don't need to discuss the favorites. But it's not the case that they always win. We will find solutions, but we also need luck.