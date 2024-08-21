mur.at association celebrates its 25th anniversary with artists

Alternative to Google & Co.

mur.at was founded in Graz in 1999 by Jogi and Reni Hofmüller, Winfried Ritsch and Wolfgang Reinisch as an independent and above all non-commercial alternative to Google & Co. The platform uses free software and open source and offers server space for websites, email addresses and cloud solutions. But mur.at is much more than just art or the cloud. An important component is, for example, the sharing of technical know-how.