Tailwind for Harris
Obama creates new rallying cry: “Yes, she can!”
Former US President Barack Obama has praised his Democratic party colleague, presidential candidate Kamala Harris, in the highest terms. "Kamala Harris is ready for the job," he assured at the party conference in Chicago. "Yes, she can!", he said, alluding to his own campaign slogan "Yes, we can!".
This immediately triggered corresponding chants from the several thousand delegates in the hall. Later, his speech was again interrupted by shouts of "Yes, she can!".
"Someone who sees you and listens to you"
"We have the chance to elect someone who has spent his whole life giving people the same opportunities that America has given her. Someone who sees you and listens to you," Obama said of Harris. "She will stand up for every American."
"Trump won't stop whining about his problems"
At the same time, Obama launched an attack on the Republican candidate Donald Trump. He said that the 78-year-old billionaire has not stopped complaining about his problems since he descended his golden escalator nine years ago. Obama was referring to the moment when Trump first announced his presidential candidacy in 2015.
"We've seen this movie before, and we all know that the sequel is usually even worse," Obama said, referring to a possible second Trump term.
"Let's get to work"
"It's going to be a close race," Obama also warned with a view to the election campaign. But if the party works "like never before" in the remaining eleven weeks until the election, Harris could become the next president. "Let's get to work."
Earlier, former first lady Michelle Obama had said that hope was making a comeback. "Something magical and wonderful is in the air," she said, also sharply attacking Trump. "For years, Donald Trump did everything in his power to make people afraid of us because he felt threatened by his limited, narrow-minded worldview of the existence of two hard-working, highly educated and successful people who also happen to be black," she said, referring to her husband and their time together in the White House.
Finale with Harris speech
Harris herself is due to give a major speech at the party conference on Friday night. The 59-year-old's appearance is the grand finale of the four-day convention, which is primarily intended to celebrate Harris and her running mate Tim Walz and give the duo momentum for the rest of the election campaign.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
