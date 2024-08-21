Obama creates new rallying cry: “Yes, she can!”

Earlier, former first lady Michelle Obama had said that hope was making a comeback. "Something magical and wonderful is in the air," she said, also sharply attacking Trump. "For years, Donald Trump did everything in his power to make people afraid of us because he felt threatened by his limited, narrow-minded worldview of the existence of two hard-working, highly educated and successful people who also happen to be black," she said, referring to her husband and their time together in the White House.