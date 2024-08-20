Vorteilswelt
More acts of violence?

Mette-Marit’s son: accusations from ex-girlfriends

Nachrichten
20.08.2024 19:04

The Norwegian police have started further investigations into allegations of violence against the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit (51), Marius Borg Høiby (27). They can confirm that investigations have been opened against Høiby in two separate cases, a policewoman from the Oslo police district said. 

The allegations come from two of Høiby's ex-girlfriends, with whom he was together from 2018 to 2022 and from 2022 to 2023 respectively.

Women spoke out via social media
After the first allegations against the 27-year-old became known, the two young women also reported violence during their respective relationships with Høiby on social media. The police want to question them in more detail. It is still unclear whether criminal proceedings will be opened in the cases - at the same time, Høiby is therefore not yet considered a defendant. His lawyer did not want to comment on the new allegations to Norwegian media.

Høiby is Mette-Marit's son from a previous relationship, so the heir to the Norwegian throne, Crown Prince Haakon (51), is his stepfather. The 27-year-old is part of the Norwegian royal family without having an official role in the royal family or a royal title.

Arrested for assault
On August 4, Høiby was arrested in Oslo on charges of assault and damage to property and released the following day. Last week, he had admitted in a statement to Norwegian radio that he had become violent towards his girlfriend after an argument under the influence of alcohol and cocaine and had destroyed objects in her apartment. In the text, he also reported that he had been struggling with mental health problems and drug abuse for a long time.

Folgen Sie uns auf