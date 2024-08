Dozens of paths closed to hikers

The forces of nature are spoiling the fun for tourists and mountain lovers. In Zell am See alone, 15 hiking trails are closed after the storms at the weekend. "30 out of a total of 120 kilometers of hiking trails here in Zell are currently closed due to the storm damage," says Mayor Andreas Wimmreuter. And he emphasizes: "The hard-working employees from the maintenance depot, who are currently working non-stop anyway, will repair these paths as quickly as possible."