How giant spiders are conquering Styria

Real black widow on the rise

The Nosferatu spider is not dangerous either, but its abundance can be threatening. It is an example of an introduced species that is spreading in Styria. "A few years ago, a discovery was still a minor sensation, but today it is already one of the standard house spiders in Graz," explains Komposch. He expects to see many new eight-legged arrivals in our region over the next few years. "The most spectacular one, which we can expect sooner or later, is the true black widow. In the meantime, the temperatures here are just right."