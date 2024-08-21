"Forsthaus Rampensau"
Zoe and Robert swap dating villa for alpine pasture
They swap the dating villa for a view of a mountain pasture: Reality stars Zoe and Robert will be causing a stir in "Forsthaus Rampensau" from October.
On JOYN's successful format "Match in Paradise", they were recently looking for true love, and now they're aiming for the title in "Forsthaus Rampensau": will Zoe and Robert win?
From "GNTM" to "Match in Paradise"
Zoe, at least, already has plenty of TV experience under her belt. At the age of 18, she entered the reality business on "Germany's Next Topmodel - by Heidi Klum" in 2018 and immediately made a name for herself with her open manner - and made it into the top 10.
The Lower Austrian then secured her place in reality heaven by taking part in other reality shows such as the preliminary round for the infamous jungle show, "Good Luck Guys" and most recently Austria's first dating reality show, "Match in Paradise".
"Move in for the win"
Moving into "Forsthaus Rampensau" was therefore only a matter of time. And one thing is certain: The 25-year-old has come to stay "The Forsthaus is my ninth TV format. I'm not moving in for the airtime, I'm moving in to win," she explained.
She has the support of her former "Match in Paradise" co-host Robert. "Zoe asked me to go into the forester's lodge with her. She wants to win and sees me as a strong partner at her side. I don't disagree with her," he said, confident of victory in advance.
"Wild boar" also involved
Zoe and Robert are therefore the second couple to provide entertainment in "Forsthaus Rampensau" on ATV and JOYN from October 3. It was announced earlier this week that "Wildsau" Lydia Kelovitz and "Bauer sucht Frau" star Johannes Höfinger will be moving to the Carinthian alpine pasture.
