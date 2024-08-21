Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Despite the summer heat

Outdoor pools balance sheet: the fall sun should fix it!

Nachrichten
21.08.2024 11:00

At the start of the swimming season, the water came out of the clouds. Only the heat of the last few weeks saved the outdoor pools to some extent. But the operators want more. They are hoping for a "golden fall".

comment0 Kommentare

In the last few weeks of August, a dip in the cool water was often the only chance to escape the oppressive heat - at least in the short term. The 140 local outdoor pools benefited from this. "Midsummer definitely saved our season," confirms Kurt Staska, industry spokesman for the Chamber of Commerce.

Zitat Icon

The boom in building a pool in your own garden has had a noticeable effect on the number of visitors to local pools.

(Bild: Wagner Tanja)

Kurt Staska, Bäder-Sprecher in der Wirtschaftskammer NÖ

Bild: Wagner Tanja

Visitor numbers are still lagging behind
The start of the season in May and June largely fell through this year: "We were able to make up for a lot in July and August," says Staska, who is now hoping for a "golden fall". This is because visitor numbers are currently still slightly below last year's level. And most of the larger pools in the country are still open until the end of September.

Swimming courses as a lure
What pool operators are noticing is that the number of private pools is increasing. "We're not winning back the guests we've lost as a result," analyzes Staska. This is why more and more pools are offering swimming courses to attract children and their parents as future visitors. After all, a visit to an outdoor pool is affordable leisure fun, emphasizes Staska: "A family with two children spends an average of 25 to 30 euros, not including a visit to the restaurant."  

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Weisgram
Christoph Weisgram
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf