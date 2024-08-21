Despite the summer heat
Outdoor pools balance sheet: the fall sun should fix it!
At the start of the swimming season, the water came out of the clouds. Only the heat of the last few weeks saved the outdoor pools to some extent. But the operators want more. They are hoping for a "golden fall".
In the last few weeks of August, a dip in the cool water was often the only chance to escape the oppressive heat - at least in the short term. The 140 local outdoor pools benefited from this. "Midsummer definitely saved our season," confirms Kurt Staska, industry spokesman for the Chamber of Commerce.
The boom in building a pool in your own garden has had a noticeable effect on the number of visitors to local pools.
Kurt Staska, Bäder-Sprecher in der Wirtschaftskammer NÖ
Visitor numbers are still lagging behind
The start of the season in May and June largely fell through this year: "We were able to make up for a lot in July and August," says Staska, who is now hoping for a "golden fall". This is because visitor numbers are currently still slightly below last year's level. And most of the larger pools in the country are still open until the end of September.
Swimming courses as a lure
What pool operators are noticing is that the number of private pools is increasing. "We're not winning back the guests we've lost as a result," analyzes Staska. This is why more and more pools are offering swimming courses to attract children and their parents as future visitors. After all, a visit to an outdoor pool is affordable leisure fun, emphasizes Staska: "A family with two children spends an average of 25 to 30 euros, not including a visit to the restaurant."
