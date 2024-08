Second chance for returned Amazon parcels

Vending machine already empty three times

The rush so far has been enormous: "We put the vending machine into operation on Friday - by Monday it was already empty three times. I practically have to drive to Graz every day to refill the shelves," smiles the Predinger. He receives the parcels directly from Amazon - currently only from the US giant, but other delivery services could be added in the future. "And I don't know what's inside myself. But the value of the products is usually higher than the price you have to pay. That's probably what makes it so appealing - it's like a surprise egg for adults," says Tschemernegg.