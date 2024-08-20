Formula 1
Manager Briatore: Then “oldie” Alonso will retire
At 43, Fernando Alonso is the oldest active driver in Formula 1. Many people are wondering when the Spaniard will end his career. One person who at least has a guess is his long-time manager and former team boss Flavio Briatore.
Alonso's contract with Aston Martin runs until 2026. "If you ask me if Fernando wants to continue when the contract expires, our last year will be 2026," said Briatore on the "Formula For Success" podcast.
"Fernando's performance is there. It's not about him losing concentration. If he's eleventh, he wants to be tenth. If he's tenth, he wants to be ninth. He wants the car to be competitive. He qualifies well, he races well," explained Briatore, who as Renault team boss celebrated two world championship titles with Alonso in 2005 and 2006.
"I honestly don't know if he wants to finish 2026 as his last year or continue. It depends on his feeling for racing and the timing."
And the Aston Martin driver is still highly motivated and in good physical condition. Briatore: "Fernando is still difficult to understand, because he is still as motivated as a young driver. He is in top form, even fitter than when he drove for me."
"I know he rides his bike every day, about 60, 70, 80 kilometers. He goes to the gym every day and he is very careful when he goes out for dinner - he never cheats when he eats," said the current Alpine consultant, giving an insight into his protégé's daily training routine.
Still competing at 45?
It is unlikely that Alonso will be looking for a new team or extending his contract with Aston Martin in 2026 at the tender age of 45, at least from the outside. But the Spaniard is always good for a surprise.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
